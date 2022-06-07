POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Sri Lankan PM asks public to avoid travel to save fuel as supplies dwindle
Sri Lankan PM asks public to avoid travel to save fuel as supplies dwindle
Sri Lanka's prime minister says the country is facing a critical shortage of fuel, which will continue for at least the next three weeks. He's calling on the public to avoid travel, and says without urgent international assistance, food and fuel shortages could jeopardize the lives of millions of people. Mobin Nasir reports. We spoke to Rohan Samarajiva, who runs the think tank LIRNEAsia in Colombo. He says the fuel shortages are disrupting supply chains and leaving millions of households unable to cook meals. #SriLanka #SriLankanEconomy #FuelShortage
June 7, 2022
