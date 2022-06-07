World Share

EU's Charles Michel blames Moscow for global food crisis

European Council president Charles Michel has accused Russia of causing a global food crisis. His criticism prompted Moscow's Ambassador to the UN to leave a Security Council meeting. Meanwhile, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken gave his support to an article in the New York Times, accusing Russia of plundering Ukrainian grain exports to sell for their own profit. Claire Herriot reports. #Foodcrisis #Ukraine #Russia