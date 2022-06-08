POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Boris Johnson Survives Confidence Vote
Boris Johnson Survives Confidence Vote
In the past 300 years, the UK has had almost sixty Prime Ministers. Boris Johnson is the only one to have broken the law while in office. Fined by police two months ago for flouting a coronavirus lockdown he himself had imposed on the country, an independent investigation into repeated breaches at his official residence has highlighted a lack of judgement and a failure of leadership at the very top of government. Johnson has never been one to play by the rules, although his most important job may be winning votes, and on that, he delivers. Morals and ethics don't always sit easily in the world of politics, but on Monday evening, after enough of his own MPs triggered a vote of no-confidence, 41 percent of them cast ballots to remove him. It wasn't enough. Guests: Calvin Robinson Journalist and Political Commentator Patrick Diamond Author of 'The British Labour Party in Opposition and Power' Chris Roebuck Transformational Leadership Professor at Bayes Business School
June 8, 2022
