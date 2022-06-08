World Share

Intel says PKK Germany's biggest foreign 'extremist' group

German intelligence warns PKK terrorists make up the biggest foreign 'extremist' group in the country. A 2021 intelligence report says the terror group has been recruiting members in Germany and raising millions of dollars in funds. Berlin has recognised the PKK as a terror organization since 1993, but as Sibel Karkus reports from the German capital, its security forces don’t always treat it like one.