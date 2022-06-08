POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Intel says PKK Germany's biggest foreign 'extremist' group
Intel says PKK Germany's biggest foreign 'extremist' group
German intelligence warns PKK terrorists make up the biggest foreign 'extremist' group in the country. A 2021 intelligence report says the terror group has been recruiting members in Germany and raising millions of dollars in funds. Berlin has recognised the PKK as a terror organization since 1993, but as Sibel Karkus reports from the German capital, its security forces don’t always treat it like one.
June 8, 2022
