June 8, 2022
02:05
Mexico migrant caravan bound for US
More than 10,000 migrants from Central and South America are headed to the US through Mexico on foot. They say they're seeking a better life, and have timed their journey to coincide with the Summit of the Americas taking place in Los Angeles. Asylum seekers at the US border are already at record numbers as the Biden administration tries to work with its neighbours to bolster economic opportunities in the region.
