POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Marcos Jr - like father like son? Philippines future
26:00
World
Marcos Jr - like father like son? Philippines future
The Philippines has a new President! Ferdinand Marcos Jr - or 'BongBong' - has brought the Marcos family back into the spotlight with a landslide victory. The former dictator's son teamed up with the former President, Rodrigo Duterte's daughter, Sara, and some fear the return of the past rule. Others, however, are celebrating the return of the powerful family legacy from 'the golden age'. Nexus speaks to Martin Andanar, the Acting presidential spokesperson for former President Rodrigo Duterte, who says Marcos Jr won fair and square. Veronica Pedrosa is a journalist whose family left the Philippines in 1971 and she is sure that Marcos Jr's victory was due to misinformation and that many youth don't know the past! And Jim Laurie, an American journalist who covered the Philippines in the 80’s says the Marcos era downfall began with the assassination of his political opposition
June 8, 2022
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?