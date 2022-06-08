POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Ukraine says it may have to pull out from Sievierodonetsk
The struggle for control of Ukraine's eastern region rages on with Russian forces trying to seize areas they don't already control. The fighting has been at its fiercest around the key city of Sievierodonetsk where Moscow has launched an intense aerial bombardment which pushed Ukrainian forces to the outskirts. The Russian ministry of defence says Ukrainian forces in the Donbass region are suffering significant losses. President Volodomyr Zelensky says over 30 thousand Russian troops have died since the beginning of the war.
June 8, 2022
