Crude benchmark Brent spikes to 13-week high of $123 a barrel
03:03
BizTech
The price of crude has risen to its highest in more than two months, putting more strain on households and businesses that rely on the commodity. International benchmark Brent surged to more than $123 a barrel, or 2% overnight. The global supply of crude remains tight, due to sanctions on Russia, a major exporter. Demand is also climbing, partly due to the easing of lockdowns in China, the world's second largest economy. We had Han Tan, who is the chief market analyst at Exinity Group in Abu Dhabi. #OilPrices #OilDemand #OilSupply
June 9, 2022
