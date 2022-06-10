POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Turkish FM Cavusoglu meets with his Russian counterpart Lavrov in Ankara
02:06
World
Turkish FM Cavusoglu meets with his Russian counterpart Lavrov in Ankara
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov says the onus is on Ukraine to resume exports of tonnes of grain from the country, by clearing mines from its Black Sea ports. Lavrov made the demand on a two-day visit to Ankara, where he's been meeting with his Turkish counterpart, Mevlut Cavusoglu. Turkiye is hoping to help negotiate the resumption of grain exports to help ease a global food crisis.
June 10, 2022
