Africa Matters: Nigeria Church Attack
25:55
World
Africa Matters: Nigeria Church Attack
This week, we begin in Nigeria, where people are still in shock after gunmen opened fire and detonated explosives at a Catholic church, killing dozens of worshippers, including children. Security analyst at Bonn University, Oyewole Simon Oginni joins us from Lagos to explain what it could mean for the country. In South Africa, academics question the global university ranking system used by the United Kingdom for its work visa programme, which excludes all African universities. In Ghana, sending money is as easy as making a phone call, but a new tax is making it more costly for people to do so on their phones.
June 10, 2022
