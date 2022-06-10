POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Zelenskyy: Situation in Severodonetsk is 'difficult'
02:42
World
Zelenskyy: Situation in Severodonetsk is 'difficult'
Foreign observers have emphasized that if Ukraine loses the eastern Donbass region, it will probably never be able to re-unite that territory with the rest of the country. In Luhansk, the city of Severodonetsk is being destroyed by attacks from the ground and the air. Many residents are trapped and can't escape the heavy fighting, with Ukraine's government again pleading for foreign missile systems it's convinced will turn the tide of the fighting.
June 10, 2022
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?