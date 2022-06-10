POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Dozens of British firms start trial on four-day work week
06:45
BizTech
For most workers, a three-day weekend is a rare treat a break in the monotony of their nine to fives. But dozens of companies and organisations in the UK want to make it routine. They're betting that they can tilt the work-life balance towards family and friends, without sacrificing their ability to get their jobs done. Paolo Montecillo has more. Andrew Barnes, who is the founder of the 4-Day Week Global campaign joined us from London. #UnitedKingdom #WorkDays #FourDayWork
June 10, 2022
