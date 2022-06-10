World Share

Iran’s Troubled Nuclear Deal

Donald Trump pulled out from it. Joe Biden said he wanted to revive it. But after seven years is the Iranian nuclear deal on the verge of complete collapse? After the government in Tehran switched off more than 2 dozen surveillance cameras in its nuclear facilities, Rafael Grossi, the head of the International Atomic Energy Agency said it could be a fatal blow to the accord. Patrick Clawson Director of Research at the Washington Institute Setareh Sadeqi Political Analyst Borzou Daragahi Senior Fellow at the Scowcroft Centre for Strategy and Security