Sievierodonetsk has become focus of Russian offensive in east

Russian shelling on the Azot chemical plant in the industrial city of Sievierodonetsk has caused a fire where hundreds of civilians are sheltering. That's according to the regional governor. The Russian military has been pounding the city from the air and ground. The fear is that Severodonetsk is turning into a new Mariupol, the southern city which Russia now controls, and where 90 percent of infrastructure has been destroyed.