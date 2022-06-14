World Share

Yemen Truce

Seven years of war have destroyed Yemen. The vast majority of the population lives below the poverty line, making it the poorest country in the Middle East. Numerous attempts to broker a lasting ceasefire have failed, but now there may be a chance for a durable peace. The recognized government- backed by Saudi Arabia- and Iran-backed Houthi rebels have agreed to extend a two-month truce. For the first time in a long while, there's been relative calm in the country, and the UN says this is the time to end the war. But is that really a possibility? Sami Hamdi The International Interest Editor-in-Chief Hussain Albukhaiti Pro-Houthi Yemeni Journalist Giorgio Cafiero Founder and CEO of Gulf State Analytics