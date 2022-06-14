World Share

Who benefits the most from the Open Balkan initiative?

In this episode, we look at the Open Balkan initiative and what it means for the future of the region. Open Balkan is an economic and political zone founded by Albania, Serbia and North Macedonia. The initiative aims to improve economic and regional co-operation among member states, as well as abolish border controls. Kosovo Prime Minister Albin Kurti has declined to attend the latest summit held in Ohrid, calling it a harmful initiative with no vision. We take a look at why many see Open Balkan as a snub to the EU's slow integration process. Plus, Montenegrin Prime Minister Dritan Abazovic held a telephone call with Ukrainian President Zelenskyy about the progress of their countries on the EU path. He says Montenegro fully supports the European integration of Ukraine and says his country now hosts more than ten thousand Ukrainians. Mirjana Miladinovic went to Podgorica to see how Montenegrins welcomed the refugees. Across The Balkans, hosted by Nafisa Latic, is TRT World’s programme that focuses specifically on the issues and fault lines shaping Southeast Europe today. Watch other episodes of ‘Across the Balkans’ 👉http://trt.world/fvfp