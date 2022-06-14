POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Normalisation Process Between Türkiye And Egypt Going Forward
12:38
World
Normalisation Process Between Türkiye And Egypt Going Forward
After a decade, Türkiye and Egypt are taking steps towards normalising ties on all fronts. While the countries haven't yet re-appointed ambassadors, they are showing willingness to settle their differences. And last week's visit by Türkiye's finance minister was the first of its kind in nine years. Despite the tensions, Ankara and Cairo did not cut off communication, which paved the way for an official rapprochement to begin in May 2021. It was part of a wider normalisation process across the region, which has progressed a lot faster considering the number of issues the two countries need to settle. Cairo has taken a positive step on the Libyan front, pulling the carpet from under warlord Khalifa Haftar, and now backing the interim government. The Eastern Mediterranean front has also gained momentum against the backdrop of Russia's attack on Ukraine, and Europe's desire to cut its reliance on Russian energy. Cairo had previously announced a plan to explore oil and gas in the Mediterranean that observed the co-ordinates of the continental shelf as declared by Ankara. So, with all these positive signs from both sides, what is slowing down the re-appointment of ambassadors, and causing the talks to stall? Guests: Vehbi Baysan Political Analyst Umberto Profazio IISS Associate Fellow
June 14, 2022
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?