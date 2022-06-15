POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Dozens of Sadrist lawmakers resign, deepening Iraq’s political instability
02:33
World
Dozens of Sadrist lawmakers resign, deepening Iraq’s political instability
Dozens of lawmakers who make up the biggest bloc in Iraq's parliament resigned this week after months of political impasse, plunging the divided nation into further political uncertainty. We take a look at the parties that dominate the political landscape, why it's so difficult for them to agree, and how it's affecting one of the poorest nations in the Middle East. #IraqParliament #Sadrists
June 15, 2022
