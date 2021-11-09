POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
One on One - UNFPA Deputy Executive Director Diene Keita
13:05
World
One on One - UNFPA Deputy Executive Director Diene Keita
This year marks 50 years since the United Nations Population Fund began working with Turkey. During that period, Turkey has made progress in promoting women's rights, and recently launched the Butterfly Effect campaign to raise greater awareness of gender equality. TRT World spoke to UNFPA Deputy Executive Director, Diene Keita about the agency’s collaboration with Turkey and what the future holds for both partners.
November 9, 2021
