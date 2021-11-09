POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Will Ukraine's Use of Turkish Drones Affect Relations Between Russia and Turkey?
13:02
World
Will Ukraine's Use of Turkish Drones Affect Relations Between Russia and Turkey?
The Kremlin has criticised the deployment of Turkish-produced drones in eastern Ukraine, saying it would destabilise the region. Last month, Ukraine released a footage where a Turkish drone was used for the first time against separatists backed by Russia. In response to Moscow's statement, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said that Turkey cannot be blamed for the UAVs (unmanned aerial vehicles) it sells to other countries and for how they are used. Turkey is seeing an increase in demand for its drones following successes in various battlefields. So, can the use of Turkish drones by Ukraine affect Ankara's relationship with Moscow? Guests: Zoltan Egeresi Political Analyst Mehmet Cagatay Guler Researcher at SETA
November 9, 2021
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?