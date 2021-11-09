World Share

Will Ukraine's Use of Turkish Drones Affect Relations Between Russia and Turkey?

The Kremlin has criticised the deployment of Turkish-produced drones in eastern Ukraine, saying it would destabilise the region. Last month, Ukraine released a footage where a Turkish drone was used for the first time against separatists backed by Russia. In response to Moscow's statement, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said that Turkey cannot be blamed for the UAVs (unmanned aerial vehicles) it sells to other countries and for how they are used. Turkey is seeing an increase in demand for its drones following successes in various battlefields. So, can the use of Turkish drones by Ukraine affect Ankara's relationship with Moscow? Guests: Zoltan Egeresi Political Analyst Mehmet Cagatay Guler Researcher at SETA