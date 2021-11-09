POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Popularity of far-right parties across Europe to be tested in 2022 elections
02:28
World
​​From Nazi salutes in a Greek high school to vigilante groups carrying out anti-immigration border patrols in Germany... far-right politics in Europe is showing no sign of wavering. Nationalist rhetoric often distances itself from collectives such as the European Union, but far-right groups have a lot in common across the continent. Melinda Nucifora explains. #Europe #FarRight #Elections
November 9, 2021
