POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Icelandic geothermal power plant captures carbon from air | Money Talks
06:48
BizTech
Icelandic geothermal power plant captures carbon from air | Money Talks
As participants at the COP26 climate talks discuss how science and innovation can help fight the climate crisis, some scientists are pushing for mass adoption of technology that sucks harmful emissions out of the atmosphere. The world's largest direct air capture facility began operating in Iceland this year. Its developers say the same technology could be used across the world. But rolling-out these and other initiatives would require large amounts of funding. And negotiators in Glasgow have so far failed to come to any agreement on who will foot this bill. Mobin Nasir reports. We spoke to Jamie Beck Alexander in Duluth, Minnesota. She's the director of Drawdown Labs, which is a private-sector testing ground for accelerating the scaling of climate solutions. #Iceland #GeothermalPowerPlant #GreenTech #CarbonEmissions
November 10, 2021
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?