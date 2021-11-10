POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Carmakers, rental firms cash in on electric vehicle boom | Money Talks
Cars are one of the largest sources of carbon emissions, which is the primary cause of global heating. But the automotive industry is starting to change lanes, with major manufacturers churning out more electric vehicles than ever before. That's in response to growing demand from consumers, as well as corporations. Paolo Montecillo reports. For more on this, let's go to Jim Holder in Hampton. He's the editorial director at Haymarket Automotive. #Carmakers #ElectricVehicles #RentalFirms
November 10, 2021
