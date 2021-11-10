POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Across The Balkans: Slovenia's Anti-Government Protests
09:58
World
Across The Balkans: Slovenia's Anti-Government Protests
Hundreds of people in Slovenia are demonstrating weekly against the government and its pandemic restrictions. A recent rally turned violent and dozens were arrested in clashes with the police. Mirna Brekalo reports from Ljubljana, Slovenia. Across The Balkans, hosted by Nafisa Latic, is TRT World’s programme that focuses specifically on the issues and fault lines shaping Southeast Europe today. Watch other episodes of ‘Across The Balkans’ 👉 http://trt.world/fvfp
November 10, 2021
