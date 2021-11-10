World Share

Across The Balkans: Slovenia's Anti-Government Protests

Hundreds of people in Slovenia are demonstrating weekly against the government and its pandemic restrictions. A recent rally turned violent and dozens were arrested in clashes with the police. Mirna Brekalo reports from Ljubljana, Slovenia. Across The Balkans, hosted by Nafisa Latic, is TRT World’s programme that focuses specifically on the issues and fault lines shaping Southeast Europe today. Watch other episodes of ‘Across The Balkans’ 👉 http://trt.world/fvfp