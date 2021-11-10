POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
China's producer price inflation accelerated to 13.5% in October | Money Talks
04:53
BizTech
China's producer price inflation accelerated to 13.5% in October | Money Talks
Chinese stocks are set for their biggest one-day loss in two months as price pressures continued to mount in the world's second largest economy. Benchmarks in Shanghai and Hong Kong are down more than one percent. That's after China's statistics bureau said producer prices in October climbed 13-and-a-half percent, the fastest rate in 26 years. Higher commodity prices and output curbs caused by a power shortage have led to higher costs for China's factories. Companies are also starting to pass on those expenses to their customers. And households are dealing with the effects of bad weather in some parts of the country. That's made food like vegetables, meat and cooking oil more expensive. As a result, consumer prices rose faster than expected at 1-and-a-half percent, the most in more than a year. #China #ChineseEconomy #AsiaMarkets
November 10, 2021
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?