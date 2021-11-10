POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Will EU sanctions help solve the migrant crisis at the Poland-Belarus border?
Belarus is accusing western countries of creating the global instability which led to the migrant crisis now taking place along its border with Poland. Thousands of people are camped out in the forest between the two countries enduring freezing temperatures and with little access to food or water. Alexander Titov from Queen’s University Belfast weighs in. #Belarus #refugees #EU
November 10, 2021
