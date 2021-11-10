POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Government push to ban fertilisers sparks fears of food shortage
The food you had for breakfast was either grown or fed by crops created with the help of chemical fertilizers. They're the unsung heroes of our daily lives. Their development led to a drastic reduction in hunger and malnutrition around the world. But could they also be a villain for the environment? Sri Lanka's farming sector is finding they're hard to give up, as Wilson Dizard reports.
November 10, 2021
