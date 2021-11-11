POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
UK's Boris Johnson appeals for a final push to strike a deal at COP26
02:28
World
UK's Boris Johnson appeals for a final push to strike a deal at COP26
The US-China agreement came hours after the British prime minister returned to the climate summit in Glasgow, to urge world leaders to make a final push to strike a deal on the crisis. Boris Johnson's appearance followed the publication of a draft agreement setting out how countries will cut their emissions, to avoid temperature rises of more than 1.5 degrees. Sarah Morice reports.
November 11, 2021
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?