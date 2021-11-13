POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Africa Matters: Returning African Artefacts
26:05
World
Africa Matters: Returning African Artefacts
This week, we look at France finally returning 26 pre-colonial royal treasures it looted from the Kingdom of Dahomey, the present-day Republic of Benin in West Africa. But tens of thousands of artefacts are still in British and European museums despite calls for more than a century. We also talk to a new breed of business savvy traditional healers in South Africa is using technology to dispel taboos about African spirituality. And in Zimbabwe, traditional meals are making a comeback as more people appreciate their health benefits. Africa Matters, hosted by Adesewa Josh, is TRT World’s flagship Africa programme that brings you untold and under-reported stories from across the African continent. We’ll help you understand Africa better and why it matters through the eyes of the people at the heart of every story.
November 13, 2021
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?