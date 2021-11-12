POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Hopes for a democratic transition in Sudan are crumbling as the army consolidates
02:06
World
Hopes for a democratic transition in Sudan are crumbling as the army consolidates
Hopes for a democratic transition in Sudan are crumbling as the army consolidates its control. Massive anti-government protests have had great impact on Sudanese politics in the past. But now, the protests may not be enough to change the political landscape. Led by the military, the new sovereign council includes representatives from rebel groups. But civilian leaders are glaringly absent. And the UN is worried. Sarah Balter has more. #Sudan
November 12, 2021
