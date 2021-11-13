November 13, 2021
04:42
04:42
More Videos
The NFL's next feeder country: Turkey?
American football has been part of US culture for more than a century. But in the past 15 years, especially with the help of the NFL, the sport has also expanded internationally, including in Turkey. The country’s national team has recently been practicing just outside Istanbul for the postponed European Championship. And as Talha Duman reports, the squad is hoping to inspire a new generation of Turkish players.
More Videos