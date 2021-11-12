POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
‘Be Afraid’: Climate Activist Slams Failure of World Leaders at COP26
26:45
World
‘Be Afraid’: Climate Activist Slams Failure of World Leaders at COP26
The future of humanity is in the hands of the world's most powerful people. And COP26 was hailed as their last best chance to tackle the climate crisis. The UN summit has now come to an end, but how much progress was made? There were definitely major breakthroughs over the last two weeks in Glasgow. But are they big enough to make a difference? Guests: Rupert Read Former Extinction Rebellion Spokesperson Peter Newman UN Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change Adviser Anya Knechtel Oxfam Canada's Policy, Climate and National Resources Specialist
November 12, 2021
