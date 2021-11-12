World Share

Can Turkey Play a Mediating Role in Bosnia's Political Crisis?

A growing political crisis in Bosnia is threatening to roll back the 1995 Dayton Accords. Bosnian Serb leader Milorad Dodik's thereat to separate from the national army, tax authority and judiciary, is raising fears that it could spark the type of ethnic clashes seen during the 90s. On Tuesday, Dodik met President Erdogan in Ankara in a bid to defuse tensions. So, can Turkey play a mediating role to help resolve the crisis? Guests: Vedran Dzihic Centre for Advanced Studies Southeast Europe Edina Becirevic Professor of Security Studies at the University of Sarajevo