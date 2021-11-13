POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Geopolitical dispute exacerbates humanitarian disaster at Poland-Belarus border
A military build-up is intensifying on the Poland-Belarus border. Russia has sent troops, in a show of support for its ally. Poland has beefed up its security and British soldiers are also there. Thousands of migrants and refugees have gathered at the crossing after Belarus granted them visa-free travel. It's not only a geo-political dispute, but has also led to a humanitarian crisis for those who find themselves trapped in freezing conditions. Many have no access to food, supplies or medical care, as fears for their safety mount. Our Europe Correspondent, Simon McGregor-Wood reports. #MigrantCrisis #Refugees #Europe
November 13, 2021
