Eighth Turkic Council Summit concludes in Istanbul

The Eighth Turkic Council Summit was held in Istanbul on Friday with the theme of Green Technologies and Smart Cities in the Digital Age. The summit of Turkic-language speaking states was held on an island southeast of Istanbul. Turkish President Erdogan urged members to act together on global issues including the climate crisis, economic integration and anti-Muslim sentiment. Kubra Akkoc reports. #TurkicCountries #TurkicCouncil #Istanbul