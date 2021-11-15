BizTech Share

Activists disappointed with government, business pledges | Money Talks

We begin our show with the COP-26 climate conference in Glasgow, where world leaders have been meeting for the last two weeks, in an effort to reach a consensus on how to stop global heating. The private sector is promising to spend unprecedented amounts of money to wean the world economy off fossil fuels. Governments have also unveiled their roadmaps to a more sustainable future. But many of those promises have been criticised by activists who want to see more ambitious targets being set. Paolo Montecillo reports. For more, we were joined by Eddy Perez is the international climate diplomacy manager at Climate Action Network Canada. #COP26 #ClimateChange #WeakPolicies #Pledges