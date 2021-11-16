POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
BIZ Bitcoin slumps 7% as part of broader cryptocurrency sell-off | Money Talks
02:48
BizTech
Leading cryptocurrency bitcoin has lost more than 7% in the last 24 hours, amid a sharp selloff in the sector. Rival ether is also down 8%. The slumps are part of a broader decline in the global crypto market, which has lost some $200B in value over the past day. It's tied to the $550B infrastructure bill signed into law by US President Joe Biden. The new spending programme mandates tougher tax reporting rules for cryptocurrency transactions. #Bitcoin #CryptoCrackdown #Ethereum #InfrastructureBill
November 16, 2021
