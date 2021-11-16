World Share

Racism in Sport: Will Azeem Rafiq's Testimony Lead to Change?

Cricket is popularly referred to as a gentleman's game, but recent revelations of institutional racism by Azeem Rafiq against one of England's most respected cricket clubs, Yorkshire, has got the world of sports reeling. But racism isn't restricted to cricket. In the football arena too, there have been many reported instances where players were racially abused. So, why is racism so prevalent in sport? And what needs to be done to eradicate it? Guests: Marvin Bartley Football Player and Assistant Manager at Livingston FC John Bradley Football Broadcaster and Player Welfare Advocate Firas El Echi Sport Journalist and Presenter