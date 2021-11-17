POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Remembering Etel Adnan | The French Dispatch | 'Hogarth and Europe'
26:11
World
On this episode of Showcase; Remembering Etel Adnan 00:02 Serhan Ada, Associate Professor of Arts and Cultural Management 00:38 When Images Speak: Highlights from the Dubai Collection 08:45 Lebanon's Musical Struggle 11:21 The French Dispatch 14:16 Shortcuts 19:47 Les Siecles's Historic Instruments 20:57 'Hogarth and Europe' Exhibition 23:47 #EtelAdnan #TheFrenchDispatch #TheLesSiecles
November 17, 2021
