POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Across The Balkans: Montenegro’s Cocaine Clans and Interview with Deputy PM Dritan Abazovic
27:51
World
Across The Balkans: Montenegro’s Cocaine Clans and Interview with Deputy PM Dritan Abazovic
The biggest drug bust in the history of the Balkans has been pulled off by police in Montenegro who seized more than a ton of cocaine in a shipment of bananas, worth more than 100 million euro. Balkan cartels are thought to be behind at least a third of all narcotics trafficking from South America into Europe, and the European Commission says Montenegro continues to be a key transit point for drugs entering the continent. Mirjana Miladinovic interviewed top officials involved in the operation. And we speak to Montenegro’s Deputy Prime Minister Dritan Abazovic who co-ordinates the security services. He’s vowed his nation will no longer be a land of crime. Across The Balkans, hosted by Nafisa Latic, is TRT World’s programme that focuses specifically on the issues and fault lines shaping Southeast Europe today. Watch other episodes of ‘Across the Balkans’ 👉 http://trt.world/fvfp
November 16, 2021
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?