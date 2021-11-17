POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Biden, Xi hold virtual summit in bid to ease rising tensions | Money Talks
Biden, Xi hold virtual summit in bid to ease rising tensions | Money Talks
US President Joe Biden has met China's Xi Jinping for nearly four hours in a virtual summit in the hope of easing increasing tensions. The two presidents have discussed how to strengthen communications and build on mutual respect. But as Sally Ayhan reports, questions remain as to whether they can repair relations. We spoke to Anna Ashton in Washington DC, She's Vice President of Government Affairs at the US-China Business Council. #Biden #Xi #VirtualSummit
November 17, 2021
