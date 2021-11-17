POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Supply chain delays rattle toy shops ahead of holiday season | Money Talks
03:35
BizTech
US toy sales were on fire in the first six months of this year. Revenues were up 19 percent compared to the same period last year, according to the NPD Group. But retailers are facing inventory challenges ahead of the holiday shopping season, due to manufacturing delays, congestion at ports, and labour shortages. Julia Sun paid a visit to a New York City toy store to see how it's coping with the supply chain disruptions. #SupplyChain #HolidaySeason #ToySales
November 17, 2021
