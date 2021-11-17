November 17, 2021
01:59
Parliamentary committee is looking into treatment of Azeem Rafiq
A former English cricketer broke down in tears, as he described the racial abuse he suffered at Yorkshire County Cricket Club. Azeem Rafiq was giving evidence to a UK parliamentary committee. He says the elite cricket club was rife with institutional racism. His claims have been investigated, but the club hasn't apologised or disciplined those responsible. Simon McGregor-Wood has more.
