Parliamentary committee is looking into treatment of Azeem Rafiq
01:59
World
A former English cricketer broke down in tears, as he described the racial abuse he suffered at Yorkshire County Cricket Club. Azeem Rafiq was giving evidence to a UK parliamentary committee. He says the elite cricket club was rife with institutional racism. His claims have been investigated, but the club hasn't apologised or disciplined those responsible. Simon McGregor-Wood has more.
November 17, 2021
