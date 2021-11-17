Secretary Blinken in Africa to Re-engage US in the Continent

POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
The United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken begins his three-nation tour to Africa, with Kenya being his first stop. President Joe Biden wants to re-engage with African countries in a bid to reverse former US premier Donald Trump's policies who hadn't stepped foot on the continent while in office. The US is looking to boost its response to help resolve regional crises and to counter China's growing footprint. But how much influence does Washington really have on the continent? Guests: Aly-Khan Satchu CEO of Rich Management Agnes Gitau Managing Partner at GBS Africa Cameron Hudson Senior Fellow at Atlantic Council's Africa Center
November 17, 2021
