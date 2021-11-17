POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Pfizer signs deal allowing generic versions of its Covid-19 pill
Pfizer signs deal allowing generic versions of its Covid-19 pill
US pharmaceutical giant Pfizer has signed an important deal to allow generic production of its Covid-19 treatment pill-- Making it more accessible to the developing world. Health officials say the drug greatly reduces the risk of severe illness and death from coronavirus in adults. The US is planning to buy 10 million doses of the medication once approved. But as Rahul Radhakrishnan reports, doctors are warning it's not a substitute for a vaccine. #Pfizer # Paxlovid #GenericDrug
November 17, 2021
