EU policy on migrants, refugees has hardened in recent years
EU policy on migrants, refugees has hardened in recent years
The current crisis on the Belarus-Poland border is part of a broader geopolitical spat between the European Union and Belarus. But it also clearly shows how the bloc's policies against illegal immigration have hardened. The people who are looking for a better future face not only physical but also political barriers as the EU reinforces its borders. Francis Collings reports. #Belarus #Poland #EU
November 17, 2021
