German lawmakers approve new restriction as cases surges
02:11
World
German lawmakers approve new restriction as cases surges
Germany has become the latest European country to introduce coronavirus measures banning unvaccinated people from public events. As case numbers there skyrocket, the ban will apply in areas deemed hot spots. It comes as the nation's chief disease control officer warned Germany is facing a terrible Christmas unless steps are taken now to control the virus. Sarah Morice reports. #Germany #Covid19
November 19, 2021
