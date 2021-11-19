World Share

Turkey's Foreign Ministry Says Massacre of Tripolitsa Cannot be Forgotten

200 years ago in 1821, thousands of Turks and Ottoman Jews were massacred at Tripolitsa – situated along modern day Greece's southern coast – as Greek militias fought the Ottoman Empire for independence. By the time the attacks ceased, the total Turkish and Jewish population in the region was exterminated. The memory of the massacre has left deep wounds. On the 200th anniversary of the massacre, Turkey's foreign ministry has said that such atrocities can never be forgotten. After two centuries, the tragic event is also a grim reminder of the tensions between Turkey and Greece today, where the Greek government is moving to limit the rights of its citizens of Turkish descent. Guests: Vehbi Baysan Associate Professor of History at Ibn Haldun University Mehmet Ugur Ekinci International Relations Expert at SETA