NATO 'ready' to help EU ease migrant crisis

NATO says it's ready to send any support the European Union needs, as the bloc struggles to deal with the unfolding migrant crisis along its north-eastern border. After weeks of camping out in the freezing weather, thousands of migrants along the Belarusian border have been relocated to a nearby warehouse. The move has eased tensions in the region, but it’s far from a permanent solution. #Poland #MigrantCrisis #EU