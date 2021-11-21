POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
How different are Azerbaijan and Turkey?
How different are Azerbaijan and Turkey?
The bilateral relations between Turkey and Azerbaijan are often described as brotherly and friendly in everyday life. Franziska went on a trip to the East to find out what connects Turkey with Azerbaijan. Would she find more similarities or differences? What defines the brotherhood of these two countries? Let’s join Franziska to experience the similarities and differences between Azerbaijan and Turkey. #Azerbaijan #Turkey #Culture
November 21, 2021
